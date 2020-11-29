Good Morning, Illini Nation: A moderately deep dive on Kofi Cockburn
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
By the simplest statistical measures, Kofi Cockburn's 2020-21 season is off to a rather impressive start. Illinois' sophomore center had a double-double in each of his first three games:
- 18 points and 10 rebounds against North Carolina A&T
- 14 points and 11 rebounds against Chicago State
- 13 points and 14 rebounds against Ohio
Cockburn set an Illinois freshman record with 12 double-doubles in 2019-20 — a full half dozen more than Efrem Winters' six in 1983 — and the 7-foot, 285-pound big man is obviously on pace to crush his own career high.
In case you were wondering, Skip Thoren has the single-season record with 20 double-doubles, which he accomplished in consecutive seasons in 1964 and 1965. No surprise, then, that Thoren also has the career record with 41 just ahead of Nick Weatherspoon's 40 and Dave Downey's 39.
Anyway, back to Cockburn. He was steady this week with plenty of positives beyond his double-double production. Cockburn's free throw rate was up from a year ago, and so were both his offensive and defensive rebounding percentages.
But here's the alarming early statistic. At a similar usage rate as last season, Cockburn's turnover rate jumped from 14 percent to 22.7 percent, and that was against North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio.
The grand total was 10 turnovers in three games. Not ideal. Plenty of those came from Cockburn showing less than sure handedness on entry passes (still kind of a thing) and having the ball knocked away from him when he put it on the ground (at times unnecessarily).
"He’s been OK," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He hasn’t been great. I’m really disappointed in his turnovers. He’s a guy that, first possession of the game (against Ohio), just gets out-run. That’s the area we’ve got to see growth. He can be such a dominant force, as we saw there in that stretch in the second half. Our guys did a good job of finally executing and getting him the ball. We didn’t do that early. We’ve got to do a better job of getting him engaged, but we’ve got to clean up his turnovers."
