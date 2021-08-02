Good Morning, Illini Nation: A month of NIL
We're a month into college athletes being able to benefit from their name, image and likeness. Some Illinois basketball players have made a serious NIL push.
Super senior guard Trent Frazier is probably leading the way so far. He's got new merchandise available with his "That's Ca$h" T-shirt getting front window treatment at Gameday Spirit, he worked a deal with Gopuff and is available on about every video platform out there.
New T-shirt from @trentfrazier getting that front window placement at Gameday Spirit. #Illini pic.twitter.com/IJuhmfn5rC— Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 1, 2021
The impact of NIL — both for the current roster and potential recruits — is something Illinois coach Brad Underwood said has been a regular topic of conversation. Particularly in the last month where it all became real. That NIL rules are only a month old, however, means there's still plenty to learn about it.
"We talk about in generalities — in very general terms," Underwood said about how NIL is framed in recruiting in particular. "I think we're all in a position where we're trying to figure out how to do that. We talk about what we do with social media. We talk about our social media popularity. We talk about the second-largest living alumni base. We talk in terms that show potential benefit for the student-athlete. Right now, that's about all that we can do."
The basketball program can help the current players, too, as long as it doesn't include actively facilitating deals.
"We can provide content through our audio-visual," Underwood said. "That's going to be a huge, huge piece as we go. I think one of the things I'm trying to handle is the weekly meetings with our NIL people to help (the athletes) manage time and to help them not get overwhelmed and to help them build their brand. Not every opportunity is a good opportunity. I'm not going to deal with that daily — we can't — but people are going to have to do that. We have those conversations a lot."
