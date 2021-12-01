Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
While Illinois did slide out of the Associated Press Top 25 this week, the Illini remained in striking distance of the ranked teams. It's not an official ranking, but Illinois got enough votes — 20 of them, in fact — to finish atop the "others receiving votes" list at a nominal No. 26 in the country.
The Illini were ranked as high as No. 13 by WTOP Radio's Dave Preston and as low as No. 24 by Nevada Sports Net's Chris Murray and WSB Atlanta's Zach Klein. Also unranked by the other 41 voters, including me.
There's always a path back to life among the ranked for any team, though, as long as its season doesn't go down the tubes. That Illinois got 20 votes and was just outside the top 25 makes a shorter path back than for some others.
Beating Notre Dame on Monday was a nice first step for the Illini. Now, they have to beat Rutgers on Friday in their Big Ten opener at State Farm Center. No other way around it. A loss to the Scarlet Knights will likely cost Illinois some of its remaining votes, and while Rutgers did beat Clemson on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Steve Pikiell's squad was coming off consecutive losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass. Not ideal if you're a hoops proponent in New Jersey.
A potential roadblock for Illinois — even with a win against Rutgers — also popped up Tuesday night when Ohio State knocked off No. 1 Duke. The Buckeyes were on 16 ballots this week and were the unofficial No. 29 team in the country. Should Ohio State avoid a bad loss Sunday at Penn State it will be on all 61 ballots come next Monday. The Buckeyes jumped the line on the Illini.
Some other ranked teams will have to go down this week for Illinois to have a shot at getting on enough more ballots to be ranked again. Given the craziness that was the first month of the college basketball season, to quote Kevin Garnett, anything is possible.
Illinois has a shot at one of those upsets in 10 days. The Illini have to play Rutgers and Iowa first, and the undefeated for now Hawkeyes are looking a little frisky behind Keegan Murray, but a home game against No. 11 Arizona on Dec. 10 is a major opportunity. Maybe Brad Underwood will have his full complement of scholarship players available by then. Might need the whole crew against the Wildcats. (And probably sooner given Big Ten play starts this week).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).