Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ron Harper Jr. had just six points on 2 of 7 shooting in the first half of Sunday's game in Piscataway, N.J. Credit for slowing down Rutgers' leading scorer mostly fell on Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams' shoulders. Williams gives up three inches to the 6-foot-6 Harper, but long arms came in handy.
Harper's early shots were mostly stepback mid-range jumpers and contested three-pointers. Illinois was fine with both. More than fine, really, considering Harper entered the game putting up 23.2 points per game.
But Williams wasn't always defending Harper. That was the rub. And that was how Harper got going in what turned out to be a 28-point performance on 9 of 15 shooting, including a 5 of 8 mark from three-point range.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood pointed to a single play that changed the tide of the game when it came to Harper — a made three-pointer with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half.
"The game had no rhythm then he got a three right before the half," Underwood said. "I had (freshman forward Coleman Hawkins) in the game, and Coleman messed up a coverage and (Harper) slipped out of a little ‘Horns’ action and got a clean three. That’s all that it takes for a guy like that to get going.
"When you’re a veteran and averaging (23.2) points a game, you just need a clean look at the rim. Those are the things that get you going. He got his confidence in the second half, and he did what a good player does."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).