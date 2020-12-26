Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has been part of the Big Ten's offensive renaissance this season. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore forward is averaging 21.1 points and 8.6 rebounds in 2020-21 — one of five Big Ten players topping 20 points per game. The others are Iowa center Luka Garza (28.8 ppg), Minnesota guard Marcus Carr (24.6 ppg), Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (23.4 ppg) and Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (23.4 ppg).
Jackson-Davis' usage rate has grown significantly this season. It's up to 31.4 percent of Indiana's possessions used from 21.5 percent last season when he was essentially runner-up Big Ten Freshman of the Year behind Illinois' Kofi Cockburn.
Simply put, the Hoosiers are running significantly more offense through Jackson-Davis.
"I think Archie's a terrific coach," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of his Indiana counterpart Archie Miller. "He puts a very good player in a lot of situations where he can be successful. I think he's one of the most efficient players in the country — if not pushing Garza, then he's right there. He's drawing a ton of fouls.
"They run a lot of offense through him. He does it on the block. He does it away from the basket. They run a lot of dribble hand-offs with him and put him in actions. When you've got a big who can do those things and is versatile as he is — he's shown great range out to 17 feet and improved in that area — it makes everybody better."
