Good Morning, Illini Nation: A potential frontcourt option
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois has been in the market for frontcourt help out of the transfer portal all offseason. Giorgi Bezhanishvili turning pro, Jermaine Hamlin transferring to Eastern Illinois and Kofi Cockburn's uncertain future (will he stay in the NBA draft or not?) created a need. Even with Omar Payne transferring in from Florida and Coleman Hawkins likely to receive an increased role as a sophomore in 2021-22.
The latest/newest option is Western Michigan transfer Greg Lee. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward cut his list of potential transfer destinations to six on Sunday, with Illinois in the mix along with Arkansas, Penn State, Fordham, East Carolina and Old Dominion.
Western Michigan transfer Greg Lee is down to 6 schools, he told 336edits. Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/v7T0s0pRSs— 336 Edits (@336edits) May 23, 2021
Lee is originally from Rockford, although he went to high school in Houston. He then spent three seasons at Cal State Bakersfield and transferred to Western Michigan ahead of the 2020-21 season. Lee had a career year with the Broncos. An increase in playing time meant a corresponding rise in production, but more minutes at WMU alone wasn't the reason he set new career highs at 13 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Lee is a more traditional power forward option. While he shot a career high 50.4 percent from the field last season, his three-point percentage took a nosedive to a career low 24.3 percent. His free throw percentage dipped in 2020-21, too, down to 66 percent from 76.5 percent a year prior on not that many fewer attempts.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).