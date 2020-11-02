Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Here's the thing about transfers. Every discussion about fit, about filling a role, is just talk until they hit the court. When it comes to sit-out transfers the waiting is the hardest part.
It's November now. Jacob Grandison's Illinois debut is right around the corner. His size and the positions he'll play gives off some real Kipper Nichols vibes. Especially because that's a hole in the Illinois rotation that needs filling in 2020-21.
Grandison produced at the mid-major level the last time he played, averaging 13.9 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists as a sophomore at Holy Cross. He won't be the guy for the Illini, but he's a potential X-factor for this year's team simply because he fits a mold Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes.
Underwood is all about building his roster with non-like pieces. Grandison doesn't really have a match among his teammates when all the variables are put together.
"He's going to be one of those swing guys for us," Underwood said. "He's going to play multiple positions. He's a high motor guy. He's played predominantly as a small-ball 4 up to this point. He's a very good rebounder.
"He's improved his shooting a great deal. He'll play some small forward for us — some 3 — depending on what lineups we go with. I love his energy. I love his ability to rebound. He's one of the best instinctive cutters that I've seen. He gets a lot of easy baskets because of those. His versatility is something that really excites us because we can play him in different spots and in different lineups."
