Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo has represented multiple Puerto Rican junior national teams at the highest level. Fellow freshman guard Edgar Padilla Jr. has international experience of his own and joined the Illini (and Curbelo) as a walk-on ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Two Puerto Rican point guards might just be the start of Illinois' pipeline to the unincorporated U.S. territory located 1,000 miles southeast of Miami in the Caribbean. The Illini offered Puerto Rican wing Ramses "RJ" Melendez on Monday evening.
Melendez is ranked as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 and as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound wing is ranked as high as 81st nationally in the 2021 class by ESPN. He has other offers from Dayton, DePaul, Florida, Florida Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mercer, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Rhode Island, South Florida, St. John's, UMass, VCU and Virginia Tech.
The Illinois offer for Melendez continues the necessary recruiting pivot for the Illini in the Class of 2021 after missing out on other wings like Brandon Weston (Seton Hall), David Jones (DePaul), Jordan Nesbitt (Memphis) and even another Puerto Rican in Rafael Pinzon (St. John's). Illinois has also more recently offered four-star guards Wesley Cardet Jr. out of West Oaks Academy (Fla.) and Arizona Compass Prep's TyTy Washington.
Melendez helped Center Pointe Christian Academy — a small school located in Kissimmee, Fla., — to a Sunshine Independent Athletic Association championship this past March. The White Tigers (25-7) topped West Oaks Academy (pre-Cardet and this summer's infusion of more talent) 68-63, and Melendez put up 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks to earn the game's MVP honors. Melendez averaged 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks for the season and shot 40 percent from three-point range.
Originally from Hatillo, Puerto Rico, Melendez has represented his home country in international competition. Melendez played for Team Puerto Rico in the 2019 FIBA U17 Centrobasket Championships alongside Padilla. Melendez averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, as Puerto Rico finished as runner-up.
