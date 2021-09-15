Good Morning, Illini Nation: A quintet of recent offers
Brad Underwood's "cast a wide net" recruiting approach is going on five years in the making. That was the Illinois coach's style when he got the job in March 2017 and remains so to this day. Hence, five new offers in the 2022 and 2023 classes in the last week. Here are the new names to know:
William Berg
Cameron Corhen's weekend commitment to Florida State means Illinois' pursuit of a frontcourt addition in the Class of 2022 continues. Berg is the latest target. The 7-foot-2, 265-pound Swedish center has represented his home country internationally — most recently at the U18 Nordic Championships that Sweden won — and will get an opportunity to train with a team in the top league in Sweden this year. Berg played a severely abbreviated 2020-21 season with RIG Lulea in Sweden's third division and averaged 12.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. Berg will still be on the RIG Lulea roster this coming season, but will get an opportunity to train with BC Lulea in the top division. His other offers include Purdue, UC Riverside, Utah State, Iona and Montana State.
Marquis "Mookie" Cook
Cook is one of the top players in the Class of 2023, checking in as a near consensus five-star prospect. He has that designation by both Rivals and ESPN as the No. 2 and No. 7 recruit in the class, respectively, while 247Sports has him as a four-star recruit ranked No. 11 nationally.The 6-7, 200-pound wing originally from Portland, Ore., will play at Compass Prep (Ariz.) this coming season — where he'll team with fellow Illinois targets Kylan Boswell and Colin Smith — after his sophomore year in Oregon was wiped out by COVID-19. Cook has other notable offers from Arizona, California, UCLA, Texas Tech, USC, Memphis, Arizona State, Kansas, TCU, Auburn, Washington, Oregon and Washington State.
Jazz Gardner
Gardner, a Class of 2023 prospect, checks a lot of boxes. He's a 7-footer — a rather versatile and productive one, no less — and helped lead Los Altos (Calif.) to the Division 2AA championship game this past season before falling one win short of a title. Gardner averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as a freshman in 2019-20 before blowing up as a sophomore in a shorter schedule because of COVID-19. The 7-foot, 225-pound center put up 25.1 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals per game this past season. Ranked as high as No. 45 in the 2023 class by 247Sports, the consensus four-star prospect has other offers from Arizona State, Houston, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Kansas, LSU, Washington State, USC, Pepperdine and UCSB.
Austin Parks
Both Underwood and assistant coach Chester Frazier made the trip to St. Mary's, Ohio, on Tuesday to get a look at Parks. That led to an offer for the 6-10, 240-pound Class of 2023 center, who put up nearly 16 points per game last season in helping lead St. Mary's Memorial to a 15-7 record. Parks has other offers from Cincinnati, Dayton, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio Ohio State, Toledo and West Virginia.
Jaedin Reyna
Illinois' in-state recruiting in the Class of 2023 is Kenwood heavy with a trio of offers to JJ Taylor, Darrin Ames and Davius Loury. Now St. Rita can boast the same number of Illini targets in the Class of 2024 after Reyna picked up an offer to match his teammates James Brown and Morez Johnson. Reyna is a 6-foot point guard originally from Hammond, Ind., who plays across state lines for the Mustangs. Reyna has other offers from UIC, Northern Illinois and Central Connecticut State.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).