Good Morning, Illini Nation: A rules change for the better
Illinois’ return home last week brought the first flop warnings and subsequent technical fouls after said first warning to State Farm Center. It’s a point of emphasis this season for officials. Any excessive acting used to fool an official on a block, charge or three-point shot gets a warning first and a Class B technical (one shot) for a second offense.
Count Illinois coach Brad Underwood among those in favor for the rule change. The Illini benefitted from it last week.
“I’m so happy that they’re putting that in,” Underwood said. “It’s something that’s been a part of the game for way too long. There’s no need for trickery. We have one of the most fantastic games that can be played.
“We’ve created a game now with the officiating the way it is, the free flowing, it’s fun to watch. It’s a game that the fans enjoy and the players enjoy playing. To have that nonsense (out of) the game is great. It’s going to impact until coaches tell players to quit doing it. When you can get away with it, you do it a lot. Now, nobody’s able to get away with it. They’re popping them with a technical, and it will impact the game.”
