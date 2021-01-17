Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is getting another crack at the recruitment of Nimari Burnett. The Chicago native, who teamed with current Illini Ayo Dosunmu at Morgan Park for one season, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7, leaving Texas Tech after just 12 games.
The interest in Burnett, a former five-star guard and McDonald's All-American, is ... high. The Illini are part of that group. Part of that big group, which, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein also includes Arkansas, Oregon, San Diego State, Colorado State, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Alabama, Dayton, Missouri, Arizona State, Maryland, Wake Forest, DePaul, USC, Butler and Marquette.
Here's what 247Sports' Jerry Meyer said about Burnett now that he's in the portal and available again.
"It is early in the process and more schools will likely jump in the mix, but three schools I would keep an eye on are Alabama, Illinois and Oregon," Meyer wrote. "Alabama and Oregon were right there till the end in Burnett’s original recruitment. And Illinois has the advantage of being a local school for Burnett. I’m not in a position to make a prediction for Burnett, but I like the chances of one of these three schools."
The issue for Burnett at Texas Tech appeared to be playing time related. Five-star status alone didn't get him on the court. Burnett was averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.7 minutes per game.
Immediate eligibility for transfer guards Mac McClung (Georgetown) and Jamarius Burton (Wichita State) cut into Burnett's opportunity. He was also behind returning guard Kyler Edwards
The fit (and need) at Illinois is clear. It's unlikely Ayo Dosunmu will return to Champaign for a fourth season. Burnett could slide right into those likely-to-be-available minutes.
The only issue that could crop up for the Illini is if Burnett wants to transfer now like West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe did when he wound up at Kentucky. Illinois does not currently have an open scholarship.
