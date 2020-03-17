Good Morning, Illini Nation: A second-round exit for the Illini?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Selection Sunday turned into Simulation Sunday with the NCAA tournament (and all sports) canceled. So, in case you missed it or were wondering, Dayton is your new national champion. The Flyers came out on top in the SportsLine simulation of the entire tournament based on CBS' Jerry Palm's final bracketology update.
Here's a deeper dive into that simulation:
— We start with Illinois, of course. The Illini were the No. 6 seed in the Midwest and faced No. 11 seed Cincinnati. The Bearcats, with John Brannen in his first season as coach, received votes as a preseason All-American candidate (including mine) but he couldn't match his junior year production. Cincinnati had some stumbles during the regular season (i.e. losses to the likes of Bowling Green and Tulane), and the Bearcats weren't exactly an upset candidate.
So Illinois got the first round win in the SportsLine simulation, which set up a second round showdown in Greensboro, N.C., with Duke. You know, essentially a home game for the Blue Devils. And that's where, according to this simulation, the Illini season ended.
Here's the thing. While I understand why Duke picked up the simulated win, the Blue Devils were looking a little vulnerable in the final month of the season with losses to N.C. State, Wake Forest and Virginia. Illinois might have been in upset territory. Regardless, the big man matchup between Kofi Cockburn and Vernon Carey Jr. would have been great.
— For the rest of the bracket, upsets were in short supply. There were just four in the first round, and since two of those were 8/9 games they really don't count. That's not an upset when No. 8 seeds win essentially 51 percent of the time.
— Best defensive matchup of the first round was West Virginia vs. Rutgers. Might have been a "First to 50 wins" situation with the Nos. 3 and 6, respectively, most efficient defenses in the country squaring off.
— My favorite first round matchup might have been Michigan-Utah State. The Wolverines won in the SportsLine simulation, but the combination of a healthy Neemias Queta to go with a red hot Sam Merill could have put the Aggies over the top for the upset in the 7-10 game.
— Let's skip ahead to the Elite Eight, which had some big time games. As it should be. We're talking Kansas-Duke and Dayton-Michigan State on one half of the bracket and Gonzaga-San Diego State and Baylor-Florida State on the other. Name brand program wise that might not be all the top dogs, but basketball in 2020 wise it's pretty great. (Also, this might have been a bad idea because I'm missing the NCAA tournament hard).
— Fast forward once more to the title game. Dayton vs. Gonzaga. What everybody drew up before the season started, right? The Flyers take the title in the SportsLine simulation, and I only assume that meant Obi Toppin went off for something like 35 points, 13 rebounds and three just wild dunks. Oh, what could have been.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).