Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
As promised, we'll take a closer look at this week's Associated Press Top 25 this morning. It's a day later than normal, but when two college basketball analysts — both former Illinois guards — share videos on Twitter ahead of a game that's a bit more timely.
I wouldn't expect the Illini's 79-65 victory against Penn State on Tuesday night to do much about their No. 22 ranking. And if they manage to squeeze in a nonconference game this weekend (and Brad Underwood said they're looking) only a loss would affect the ranking. Odds are, if a game can be scheduled, it will be a low or mid-major opponent.
Anyway, let's take a look at home some of the votes shook out this week in the AP Top 25:
— Illinois was left off of 30 ballots following the second of now just two consecutive home losses. Where the Illini wound up on the 34 other ballots, though, was as scattershot as it's been all season.
I had the Illini at No. 24. The other voter in the state — the Chicago Tribune's Shannon Ryan — voted Illinois at No. 21, and the Illini ultimately wound up getting at least one vote in 12 different spots. The highest was one vote at No. 11 by the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell, who, I would have to guess, is KenPom heavy in his view/analysis of teams.
— There was one change at the top of the poll this week. A minor one, at least. Baylor picked up a second vote, with the Dallas Morning News' Sam Blum flip-flopping the Bears and Gonzaga. A nod, perhaps, to Baylor beating a ranked Texas Tech team, while the Bulldogs continue mostly unchallenged in the long run in the West Coast Conference.
— My ballot contained three "extreme" picks, with that again coming from ranking a team five spots higher (or lower) than where it winds up in the final poll. My "extreme" picks were Texas Tech at No. 7 (five spots higher), Oklahoma State at No. 21 (seven spots higher) and Colorado at No. 22 (five spots higher). The Cowboys and Buffaloes were unranked in the poll, and my vote was the highest the Red Raiders received.
— Former News-Gazette beat writer Paul Klee was ahead of the curve. He had Purdue at No. 25 on his ballot and was the only voter that included the Boilermakers. They made him look good by upsetting Ohio State on Tuesday.
— Toledo SID Steven Easton sent out an email Sunday to the AP voters asking for consideration for the Rockets. It's not uncommon, although I've found in my years voting that women's teams are more likely to do so (and that's not unwelcome). Two voters did consider Toledo, which picked up a pair of votes at No. 25. The Rockets are 12-4, but they had just lost in overtime Saturday to John Groce's Akron to snap an eight-game winning streak. Plus, their best win is Marshall. It's a top 100 win, but doesn't move the needle much.
