Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Chester Frazier is already starting to leave his mark on Illinois' recruiting efforts in the Class of 2022. Frazier struck first with three-star Texas center Cameron Cohren last week, and a trio of new offers Thursday is a sign that the Illini are back in business even with their coaching staff still in flux.
Frazier's fingerprints are all over the newest offers. The trio includes Archbishop Spalding (Md.) wing Cam Whitmore — Frazier is a Baltimore native — and Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar teammates Malique Ewin and Jermahri Hill.
Whitmore is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward is ranked as high as No. 98 by Rivals and is just outside the top 100 in the 247Sports rankings. He has offers from other high major programs Creighton, Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Seton Hall, UConn, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Whitmore was named the Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year following the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. He led Archbishop Spalding (12-3) to the semifinals of the BCL Tournament and averaged 22 points and 11.7 rebounds.
Both Ewin and Hill also have Virginia Tech offers — a further tie to Frazier's early impact on Illinois' recruiting board. Ewin, a 6-9, 225-pound center, is also a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 and is ranked as high as No. 41 nationally by Rivals. His other high major offers include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Xavier. Hill, a 6-4, 180-pound guard is a three-star prospect and also has an Alabama offer.
Ewin and Hill helped lead Berkmar to the 2021 GHSA Class AAAAAAA state championship game. The Patriots (25-6) lost in the title game 52-47 to Milton. Ewin averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 assists on the season
