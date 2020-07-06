Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Michael Trigg announced his top 10 schools on June 7, including Illinois, Michigan State, Southern California, Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, Kentucky and Penn State. For football.
Trigg is one of the top 2021 football recruits in the country. The Tampa, Fla., native ranks as a consensus four-star recruit and as high as the No. 4 tight end in the country and No. 127 overall prospect by 247Sports.
Here's the thing. Trigg is also considered a three-star shooting guard per Rivals. And the 6-foot-4, 230-pound two-sport standout has seen his recruitment change a bit since he cut his football list to 10. Basketball is in the picture.
Since June 20, Trigg has been offered a chance to play both sports at LSU, Kentucky, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Auburn, Memphis, Alabama and, on Sunday, Illinois.
Trigg was an all-state football and basketball selection as a junior for Seffner Christian Academy in the eastern Tampa suburbs. He'll play his senior year, though, at Carrollwood Day in north Tampa.
Trigg did a lot bit of everything for Seffner Christian on the football field in 2019. A receiving tight end, he caught 82 passes for 1,232 yards and 16 touchdowns. Trigg also rushed 56 times for 196 yards and five touchdowns and completed 24 of 38 passes for 242 yards and two more scores in a wildcat quarterback situation. The two-sport standout was also a two-way player, with 83 tackles, 24 1/2 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two fumbles forced, two fumbles recovered, one interception, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal as a defensive end.
Trigg helped Seffner Christian football go 10-4 and reach the FHSAA Class 2A state semifinals. The Crusaders were nearly as successful on the basketball court. Despite a 14-17 record, Trigg helped Seffner Christian make it to the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Crusaders' stats are not complete on MaxPreps, but through 24 games Trigg averaged 22.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Trigg headed into his junior basketball season after earning All-Under Armour Association First Team honors playing for the Florida Vipers 16U squad. Trigg put up 22.5 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and was honored along with fellow 2021 Illinois recruiting target DaRon Holmes out of Millenium High School in Goodyear, Ariz. Holmes will finish his high school career at prep power Montverde Academy in Florida.
