Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Much has been made about Andre Curbelo's abilities as a passer. Illinois coach Brad Underwood was singing the Puerto Rican point guard's praises before he even wound up in Champaign, comparing him to both Steve Nash and Trae Young.
Da'Monte Williams, though, might have provided the most colorful explanation of Curbelo as a passer following Illinois' win against Purdue.
"Dre's got guys everywhere," the Illini senior guard said. "He's got eyes in his kneecaps, elbows. He sees stuff that nobody sees."
Underwood followed up later with more about Curbelo's passing ability.
"I wish you could all see practice," the Illini coach said. "It’s (passes) between the defender’s legs. Some of the stuff is pretty unique, pretty special. He’s finding the balance between probing — we’re allowing him to probe — and knowing when the defense is collapsed and they’re on the blocks and the elbows."
Curbelo's passing ability has surprised his teammates in games. The way he works different angles combined with the way he sees the floor means he attempts passes nobody is expecting.
If you're not paying attention?
"You’re getting a bloody nose," Underwood said. "We struggled with a little bit of that early in the season. I think guys, now in practice, are getting acclimated. It doesn’t matter where he’s at or where his body is. He’s got the ability to get it to you if you’re open. He’s very special that way."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).