Good Morning, Illini Nation: About a lost art
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu is playing arguably is best all around basketball of the season heading into Saturday's game against Northwestern. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in the last two games and had the ball in his hands in the closing minutes to help secure wins at Wisconsin and against Rutgers.
Dosunmu, of course, has said a few times that he won't fully evaluate his season until it's finished. Even so, the Chicago native is pleased with how he's playing.
"I know there's more room for improvement," Dosunmu said. "I'm nowhere near playing my best, but we've been winning a lot of games and I've been playing well. I've been working on different aspects of my game. I don't want to be labeled as a two-level scorer, where I go to the basket or I shoot a three.
"I want to be labeled as a three-level scorer, so I've been working on my different finishes. Mid-range pull-ups. You know, the middle game because I feel like that is a great tool to have. That's a long lost tool."
Against Division I opponents (so not counting the win against Lindenwood), Dosunmu is shooting 29.4 percent from three-point range and 50.9 percent on his two-point attempts. The latter can be further broken down. Dosunmu is 52 of 74 (70.3 percent) on close two-pointers and 29 of 85 (34.1 percent) on far two-pointers, which incorporates the mid-range game. Only Andres Feliz has taken a somewhat equivalent amount of far two-pointers and has a better percentage for the Illini (27 of 59, 45.8 percent).
