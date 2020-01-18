Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.