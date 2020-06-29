Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or some former Illini teaming up this week):
The Basketball Tournament starts Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, with four televised games on the ESPN family of networks. House of 'Paign, the nominal Illinois alumni squad (with some "grad transfer" ringers) will play War Tampa (an Auburn-ish team with its own share of extras) in the third game of the day.
Basketball is back.
Here's what TBT director of player personnel and public relations Jake Pavorsky had to say about House of 'Paign heading into the tournament:
"I really like what GM Mike LaTulip has done with that team in his first year. He’s put together a really quality group. Obviously, everyone knows how talented Malcolm Hill was when he was at Illinois and how offensively skilled he was. Andres Feliz, who was really part of that resurgent Illinois team this year, brings an added level of toughness. Michael Finke is a very talented big man who can stretch the floor. Nnanna Egwu is kind of an immovable force in that low block — really good screen setter, great rebounder and just an overall really good teammate.
"This team has a little bit of everything. There’s not a lot of egos. I think guys are going to fill into their roles nicely. It would not be a surprise to me at all to see these guys have a deep run in the first year.
"It’s a guard-dominated tournament. At the end of the day, you need guys who can go and create their own buckets. I think this House of ‘Paign team has it between (Matt) Mooney, Kyle Vinales and Andres. They’re bringing in some high-level scorers, and at the end of the day you really need some bucket getters — some guys who can just go 1-on-1 late in the shot clock and create some opportunities."
