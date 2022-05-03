Good Morning, Illini Nation: About that 2023 recruiting class
Despite already landing a top 10 group in the Class of 2022 and a pair of early commitments in the Class of 2024, Illinois' 2023 recruiting class remains empty. For reference, Duke has the current No. 1 class (again) with five commitments that includes a quartet of five-star prospects. From the Big Ten, Ohio State, Purdue and Indiana are all in the top 10 with a pair of four-star recruits apiece.
Illinois has certainly offered a number of Class of 2023 prospects. By my count, 51 of them, in fact, spanning every position. The Illini coaching staff certainly isn't asking for my opinion, but here's how I'd piece together an ideal — and realistic — group.
Considering Illinois isn't even sure what it's 2022-23 roster will look like six months out from the season, there's no telling how many scholarships will be available for the Class of 2023. Or how many Brad Underwood and Co. will use while also perusing the transfer portal.
So let's just say it's a three-man class with a lead/combo guard, a wing and a big man. Cover all the bases. Here's who I'd consider another strong class:
Marvel Allen, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)
Allen is back on the market after decommitting from LSU after Will Wade was fired. The 6-foot-4, five-star guard checks a lot of boxes. He's got the size, obviously, as a point/combo guard. Then there's the winning. Allen just helped Calvary Christian win a second straight state championship with an FHSAA Class 4A title against Andrew Jackson in early March. The Eagles went 26-2 and finished No. 3 in the MaxPreps Top 25 with Allen averaging 13.8 points, four rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Asa Thomas, Lake Forest
Illinois got involved with the in-state prospect last summer, when his recruitment went into overdrive with multiple high major offers. The 6-7 guard is ranked as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite and was a News-Gazette All-State Second Team selection after averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists and shooting 41 percent from three-point range in 2021-22.
Jazz Gardner, Los Altos (Calif.)
The Californian big man is a consensus four-star recruit and is currently ranked as high as No. 71 nationally in the Class of 2023 by On3. The 7-foot-1, 225-pound center put together another seriously productive season as a high school junior. He averaged 19.3 points, 13 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 2.8 assists and had multiple triple-doubles for the Conquerors (26-7).
