Good Morning, Illini Nation: About that last shot ...
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois had a chance to tie Saturday's Braggin' Rights game in the closing seconds. Down three with the ball. Just 94 feet and 9.9 seconds to go on the clock.
That the ball was going to be in Ayo Dosunmu's hands was fairly obvious given it was a late-game situation with the game on the line. It's always in his hands.
The result? Not exactly the shot Illinois coach Brad Underwood — or Illini fans based on the Twitter response — had in mind. Here's how it played out from both Underwood and Dosunmu:
Underwood: "We were trying to drive it to the rim. I told him, ‘If you get a clean look, get an angle, shoot it,’ but (9.9) seconds is a long time. We were trying to get to the rim for a quick two and then hit them again for a foul and hope there’s a missed free throw. I don’t try to go for a three unless it’s seven or eight seconds. That was not the shot we were looking for, but he took it."
Dosunmu: "I heard their coach screaming, ‘Foul!’ so I got in my shooting motion. I thought his hand got in there, and I thought there was going to be some contact."
