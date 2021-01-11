Good Morning, Illini Nation: About that last shot
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
As much as Illinois struggled in the closing minutes Sunday against Maryland — like missed free throws and an ill-advised fadeaway that Andre Curbelo missed with 19 seconds to play — the Illini still had a chance to tie the game with their final possession.
A missed free throw by Maryland forward Donta Scott with seven seconds to play opened the door. It was the Terrapins' only missed free throw of the second half, and it got the ball in Ayo Dosunmu's hands for one last chance. Basically all Illinois could ask for.
That Dosunmu got a three-point attempt off was surprising in itself. Maryland was up three points with only seconds to play. YOU ALWAYS FOUL before the shot in that situation given the only way Illinois could extend the game was with a made three-pointer.
The Terps didn't.
"We were expecting them to foul," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That’s a shot Ayo makes a lot. It wasn’t that deep. A lot of guys take that shot. I’d let Ayo shoot that shot nine out of 10 times. (Sunday) was just one of those that didn’t go in."
Dosunmu liked the look he got from the left wing, too.
"I thought I had a great look," he said. "It’s funny. I work on that shot a lot — after practice, even in warmups. You never know when you’ll have to bring it out. It actually looked good, but it hit the back rim and missed."
