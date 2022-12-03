Good Morning, Illini Nation: About the press
Illinois' use of a full court press is arguably the biggest stylistic change in a post-Kofi Cockburn world. No more drop coverage for the Illini. It's pressure 94 feet — even if its more about disruption and forcing a short shot clock than creating turnovers — and then five-way switch with any lineup combination that doesn't include Dain Dainja.
Consider it still a work in progress, though, because it wasn't perfectly executed in Friday's loss at Maryland.
"We’ve got to get our press figured out," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We were all over the place. I looked up at the start of the game, and RJ (Melendez) is down the floor and he’s supposed to be up top. That stuff hurts us. Our rotations were not good.
"The press sets us up for so much. It gets us easy baskets. We’ve got to get it figured out and become better at it. In a hostile environment, it put us in a little bit of a hole, yet it got us back into it with a couple steals and some easy baskets. We’ve just got to become consistent with it."
