Good Morning, Illini Nation: About those open scholarships
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk's decision to enter the transfer portal this week opened up a fourth scholarship for Illinois to use for the 2022-23 season. The number dropped to three on Friday when Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. committed. How the remaining scholarships will be used, of course, is the question.
There's still the chance that Jacob Grandison and/or Austin Hutcherson could return for another season with the Illini given coach Brad Underwood hasn't eliminated that possibility. The Illinois coaching staff is also actively monitoring transfer portal. A veteran lead guard and a frontcourt piece could both be options.
Underwood could also choose not to use all four available scholarships for the 2022-23 season and hold on to at least one. That opens the door for some roster flexibility come midseason when players are already entering the transfer portal. (See Dainja, Dain).
"In a perfect world, yes," Underwood said about holding on to an open scholarship becoming a regular part of his roster building process. "Or two. I think we've got to come to the realization that you're not playing 13 guys and going to keep all 13 happy. Why bring somebody in here, work them out, get them through and have them transfer? I think you're going to find the possibility of having one, two or three guys' scholarships open. Mid-semester stuff worked great for us this year with the ability to get Dain. So, yeah, I think it just makes sense to do that."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).