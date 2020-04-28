Good Morning, Illini Nation: Adam Fletcher helps spearhead COVID-19 fundraiser
The cancellation of all sports and the closing of Illinois' campus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic meant strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher had to create an at-home workout plan for the Illini basketball team. Something the players could do on their own with limitations on available equipment.
Fletcher also got together with strength coaches from across the country to brainstorm ways they could make an impact outside of their respective teams. Fletcher ultimately teamed up with University of Buffalo football strength coach Matt Gildersleeve, UC-San Diego sports performance analyst Lauren Green, Hawkin Dynamics CEO Ben Watson and Illinois sports science consultant Drake Berberet on a fundraiser.
The idea was to pair fundraising for COVID-19 with professional development opportunities in the strength and conditioning field. A four-day webinar this month on April 3-4 and April 10-11 ultimately raised more than $162,000.
Thanks to everyone that made this happen. The strength community showed up in a big way. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/8XZNV8FH1p— Adam Fletcher (@Adam_Fletcher41) April 23, 2020
Notes from #COACHESVSCOVID19 this morning. Big time thanks to all who contributed. Appreciate the time and energy from @Adam_Fletcher41 and @dberb23 Hit me if you want pdf’s. Couple more pages in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/lnzfak4vjE— Henry Barrera, CSCS (@hoopdiaries) April 11, 2020
Awesome rountable discussion this AM led by @Adam_Fletcher41, talking all things basketball S&C. Great perspective on a wide range of topics for a good cause!— Gabe Derman (@Coach_GDerman) April 11, 2020
#CoachesVsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/257e6LCEIZ
More than 6,000 coaches nationwide signed up for the webinar, with donations from that group totaling more than $35,000. Participation in the webinar allowed strength coaches to accumulate 2.2 continuing education credits from the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
Sorinex equipment manufacturer designed a rack for the event and donated all proceeds from sales of the rack to charity. That total exceeded $98,000, and individual donations of $1,000 from 29 other companies also aided the Coaches vs. COVID-19 fundraiser.
The money raised will benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. The webinar generated 22 total hours of presentations spread across the four days, and those sessions are archived on YouTube and now available as a free online resource.
