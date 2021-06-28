Good Morning, Illini Nation: Add another name to '22 recruiting board
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's not difficult to suss out that adding a big man in the Class of 2022 is a priority for Illinois. The only way it's not the top priority is if Andre Curbelo has a breakout sophomore season — even bigger than his already impressive freshman campaign — and opts to start his pro career after just two seasons with the Illini.
That said, Illinois continue to add frontcourt options to its 2022 recruiting board. The latest is Portland, Maine, native Dominick Campbell. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound center/power forward reclassified backward to the 2022 class ahead of last season. He also transferred from Waynflete School (Maine) to Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) for a 2020-21 season that never happened for the prep school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congratulations to Middlesex Magic and Phillips Exeter 6’9 2022 Dom Campbell who received a scholarship offer from Illinois! #GoIllini #MagicFamily 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/In5cRTaF4Q— Middlesex Magic (@MiddlesexMagic) June 27, 2021
Campbell is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and as the No. 4 player in New Hampshire and No. 22 center in his class. He's currently unranked by Rivals. Providence, Oklahoma, Harvard, Tennessee and Boston College all got involved in Campbell's recruitment this month along with the Illini.
His other offers include Stanford, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, VCU, Penn State, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Rice, William & Mary, Wofford, Yale, Penn, UMass, Howard, Albany, Siena, Brown, Lehigh, Holy Cross, Boston, McNeese State and Central Connecticut State. The switch from a mid-major recruitment to high-major recruitment happened in May after his initial spring run with Middlesex Magic after not getting a chance to play this winter.
