Brad Underwood and Co. have certainly aimed high in recruiting the Class of 2023. With the most recent offer to Roselle Catholic (N.J.) foward Akil Watson, Illinois has now targeted 12 of the top 30 players in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite ranking.
Watson is considered a five-star recruit and ranked No. 20 overall by ESPN. Both 247Sports (its own ranking) and Rivals have Watson, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward, as a four-star prospect ranked Nos. 23 and 59, respectively.
Watson will play his first season at Roselle Catholic — a yearly New Jersey powerhouse — in 2021-22 after transferring with his younger brother, Tarik, from Don Bosco Prep (N.J.). The older Watson averaged 19.1 points in 10 games last season for Don Bosco Prep and scored 26 points twice. He then ran with New Heights Lightning on the Nike EYBL circuit this past summer and played a reserve role — 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game — as the program reached the Peach Jam quarterfinals.
The Illinois offer makes for 13 total for Akil Watson. His other offers include Providence, UConn, Georgetown, Creighton, Auburn, Seton Hall, Nebraska, St. John's, Stanford, West Virginia, St. Peter's and Quinnipiac.
