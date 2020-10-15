Good Morning, Illini Nation: Add another to in-state target list in 2023
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois remains a legitimate contender for Class of 2021 four-star forward Bryce Hopkins. The Fenwick star and returning News-Gazette All-State First Team selection should choose a final college basketball destination from his top nine (more like five, including the Illini) at some point this month.
Hopkins was one of several in-state recruits Illinois targeted early in the process in the Class of 2021. To a man, they've almost all ended up committing elsewhere. A refresher:
- Isaiah Barnes, Simeon (Michigan)
- Ahamad Bynum, Simeon (DePaul)
- Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (Michigan State)
- Louis Lesmond, Niles Notre Dame (Harvard)
- Brandon Weston, Morgan Park (Seton Hall)
Illinois got involved notably early in Class of 2022 recruit A.J. Casey (now at Whitney Young), but didn't offer the rest of its current in-state targets in that class until either this spring or summer. Still early for guys like Yorkville Christian's Jaden Schutt, St. Joseph's Kyle Thomas and now former Fenwick guard Trey Pettigrew, just not as early as Casey.
The Class of 2023, at least from an offer standpoint, is shaping up to be more like the Class of 2021. A Wednesday offer to Hinsdale Central's Matas Buzelis marked seven total for in-state prospects in the 2023 class before they've played a game as high school sophomores.
The Illini offer was also the first for Buzelis. He joins fairly notable company among Illinois' in-state offer list. Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr., Bolingbrook forward Donaven Younger and Kenwood wing JJ Taylo are all ranked in the top 50 in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. The Illini have also offered Kenwood guard Darrin Ames, Whitney Young guard Dalen Davis and Kenwood forward Davius Loury.
