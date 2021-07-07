Good Morning, Illini Nation: Advanced stats and Kofi Cockburn
Kofi Cockburn made a serious impact on the Illinois basketball program the past two years. Most notably? The fact Illini coach Brad Underwood revamped both his offensive and defensive systems to better suit the 7-foot, 285-pound center.
Cockburn's presence offensively — plus a guard like Ayo Dosunmu — meant adapting more ball screen action. Defensively, Cockburn was a deterrent, if not a shot blocker, at the rim. That presence meant the Illini didn't have to sell out 100 percent on forcing turnovers like in the two previous pre-Cockburn seasons. They did force a lot ... and lose pretty regularly, too.
Some advanced stats further highlight the impact Cockburn made in Champaign the past two seasons and give a baseline for what should be expected if he returns to Illinois after pulling out of the NBA draft on Tuesday.
— Is leading the country in dunks with 78 an advanced statistics? No. Being ranked the No. 1 pick-and-roll finisher in college basketball per Synergy qualifies, though.
— Those dunks helped Cockburn become one of the most efficient offensive players in the country. He ranked fifth nationally in effective field goal percentage (65.4 percent).
— Both Cockburn's offensive rebounding percentage and defensive rebounding percentage (as in the percentage of available rebounds he grabs at both ends) increased in 2020-21. So did his total rebounding percentage, of course, as he hauled in 20.1 percent of all available boards.
— Cockburn's turnover percentage also dipped to 11.2 percent in 2020-21 despite an increase in usage from his freshman season from 24.7 percent to 28.5 percent.
— And here's where Cockburn's draft stock took a hit. Despite having the ball in his hands more and being used more in the Illinois offense, his assist percentage dropped from 5 percent to 1.3 percent. In short, Cockburn assisted on 1.3 percent of Illinois' made shots when he was on the court. The simple statistic is he had just five assists in 31 games.
— Finally, two key metrics used to quantify how much of an impact a player makes also saw jumps for Cockburn in 2020-21. His PER of 31.4 tied for sixth nationally with Virginia's Jay Huff and trailed only Iowa's Luka Garza (35.5), Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey (32.6), Vermont's Ryan Davis (32.6), Missouri State's Gaige Prim (32.4) and Gonzaga's Drew Timme (32.2).
Cockburn also saw his box plus/minus rise in 2020-21. In layman's terms that means he put more on the table than he took off. Cockburn was at 6.5 as a freshman and 9.6 as a sophomore. Only 19 players across college basketball had a box plus/minus in double figures. That group included Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams.
