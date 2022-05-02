Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ahead on recruiting?
There are only four players committed in the Class of 2024. Illinois has two of them in St. Rita forward Morez Johnson Jr. and Windermere Prep (Fla.) guard ZZ Clark, who is, of course, the younger brother of incoming freshman guard Skyy Clark. Houston (Mercy Miller) and Michigan (Christian Anderson) have the other two commits.
So does Illinois coach Brad Underwood consider his program ahead in recruiting?
"That's a question I wrestle with every day because I don't know if we're ahead," Underwood said. "I don't know. Obviously, we've got commitments in '24, which I can't talk about, and you're excited about those. Yet, the identification of what your team looks like? I asked our guys, 'Why am I going out (last weekend to recruit future classes)? We've still got '22s to get. You don't know what your team is going to look like from year to year.
"I'm expecting the portal, at some point I think, to slow down, but right now it's the cool thing to do and everybody wants to do it for whatever the reason. It doesn't matter who I talk to. Nobody knows their roster yet. So I don't know if we're truly ahead, but I do feel great about the guys that have pledged their allegiance to the orange and blue."
