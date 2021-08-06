Good Morning, Illini Nation: AJ Casey's top eight
AJ Casey has long been the top prospect in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2022. Brad Underwood and Co. were in on him early, with a March 2019 offer at the tail end of his freshman season at Simeon. The Illini are still in the hunt for the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward. The consensus four-star recruit cut his list to eight Thursday, including Illinois, Marquette, Florida, Gonzaga, DePaul, Michigan, Ohio State and Memphis.
The assistant coaching changes at Illinois have, of course, meant a few new faces in Casey's recruitment. The Illini have a pretty good in, though, in new assistant coach Tim Anderson, who previously served as program director for Meanstreets. Casey plays for Meanstreets on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Casey didn't have the most prolific spring and summer with Meanstreets sharing the frontcourt with North Carolina-bound big man Jalen Washington. Casey wound up averaging 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41 percent during the two-week EYBL "season" in July. He also shot 79 percent at the free throw line, but made just 1 of 16 three-pointers he attempted in 14 games.
Casey, who transferred from Tinley Park to Whitney Young for his junior season, was a repeat News-Gazette First Team All-State pick this year. He adjusted back to the Chicago Public League and put up 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game for the Dolphins.
