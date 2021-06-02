Good Morning, Illini Nation: Alexander-Underwood connection
Playing two seasons at Western Illinois for Brad Underwood cemented Geoff Alexander's next step. While his dad, Neil, was then and still is now a highly-respected high school coach, Geoff set his sights on the college game.
"Brad has always been, I believe, one of the best at getting the most out of his guys — maximizing individuals," Alexander said. "Not saying I was a great player, but I saw early on how he was with myself and my teammates. It was contagious. I wanted to be a part of him. I wanted to develop and to help young men like Brad helped me.
"I think he does it in a special way. He has special relationships with guys, and I was no different. Knowing that I wanted to be a college coach and knowing how good he was back in Macomb playing for him, we were super close. The calls kept going every single day when we were apart from each other. I’ve always known the way he coached me, approached me, I wanted to do the same."
Alexander and Underwood have known each other going on 25 years, and it's a close relationship. Underwood wouldn't have hired Alexander at Daytona State College or Illinois (and then promoted him last week) if they weren't close.
That history creates plenty of opportunities for Underwood to needle Alexander just a bit.
"Geoff was tough as hell," Underwood said, describing Alexander as a player. "I blame his dad all the time. He’s the worst shooting son of a coach I’ve ever seen. To have a brother who could shoot the lights out and have Geoff, jump shot broke as hell, there’s no excuse for that. But gosh darn, Geoff was a winner and so versatile and so tough."
