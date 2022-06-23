College/Prep Sports Reporter

Illinois' Alfonso Plummer walks down the floor during the Illini's 68-53 loss to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

Episode 204: Lights, camera, Illini!

There's a legitimate argument to be made that Alfonso Plummer was one of the — if not the — most productive transfers in college basketball last season. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a career high 14.6 points in his lone (not quite a full) year in Champaign and shot 40.8 percent from three-point range on 7.3 attempts per game.

Plummer's ability as a shooter could open the door from him at the top level of professional basketball. There are obvious questions he'll have to answer about his size and ability on the defensive end, but Plummer and his rapid fire release and efficiency beyond the arc could be his opening into a league that values shooting. (Because it's expected of everyone at every position).

Plummer recently worked out with the Indiana Pacers. 

"I feel like I really impact the game with my shooting ability," Plummer said. "I feel like I create a lot of space for other guys because I grab a lot of attention just moving around the court because players can't leave me open."

