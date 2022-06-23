Good Morning, Illini Nation: Alfonso Plummer and the NBA?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There's a legitimate argument to be made that Alfonso Plummer was one of the — if not the — most productive transfers in college basketball last season. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a career high 14.6 points in his lone (not quite a full) year in Champaign and shot 40.8 percent from three-point range on 7.3 attempts per game.
Plummer's ability as a shooter could open the door from him at the top level of professional basketball. There are obvious questions he'll have to answer about his size and ability on the defensive end, but Plummer and his rapid fire release and efficiency beyond the arc could be his opening into a league that values shooting. (Because it's expected of everyone at every position).
Expecting a flurry of activity as soon as the draft ends as teams position themselves for summer league, two-ways, ex-10s, etc. Curious to see where Illinois' Alfonso Plummer, one of the best shooters in college basketball, lands. Has some Patty Mills/Bryn Forbes to his game. pic.twitter.com/JBMOkzamXz— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 22, 2022
Plummer recently worked out with the Indiana Pacers.
after finishing his college career with one season at @IlliniMBB, Alfonso Plummer (@AlfonsoPlummer9) is hoping to show teams his shooting & playmaking abilities during pre-draft workouts.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/hjyGqkg5Ie— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 21, 2022
"I feel like I really impact the game with my shooting ability," Plummer said. "I feel like I create a lot of space for other guys because I grab a lot of attention just moving around the court because players can't leave me open."
