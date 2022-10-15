Good Morning, Illini Nation: Alfonso Plummer's next opportunity
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Former Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer shared earlier this week that he would play his debut profesional season with the Mexico City Capitanes. For background, the Capitanes didn't exist until the 2017-18 season, played their first three years in Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional and joined the NBA G League in 2021-22 (a year later than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic). The Capitanes are now the second G League team located outside the U.S. along with Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario.
Year 1 🏁🇵🇷🙏🏾🏀#NBAGleague #blessed #1of1 pic.twitter.com/1egsKRClZq— Plummer 👌🏾 (@AlfonsoPlummer9) October 13, 2022
While this will be Plummer's professional debut, the 6-foot-1 guard did play internationally this summer when he represented Puerto Rico at the FIBA AmeriCup. Plummer concluded his college career in March with Illinois and averaged 14.6 points and 2.5 rebounds and shot 40.8 percent from three-point range in his final season.
Three other former Illini spent the 2021-22 season in the G League. Malcolm Hill played for both the Birmingham Squadron and Windy City Bulls in addition to stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in the NBA. Giorgi Bezhanishvili spent the entire season with the Grand Rapids Gold. And Rayvonte Rice finished the season with the Salt Lake City Stars after starting the year overseas.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).