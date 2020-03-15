College/Prep Sports Reporter

Episode 90: All hail Orange Krush (and the basketball team isn't bad, either)

The Associated Press All-American teams are scheduled to be announced in two weeks. My ballots — for both men's and women's All-Americans — were due this week, and they wound up being among my final acts of the 2019-20 season. My last official responsibility will be submitting my last top 25 ballots of the season. The final polls drop this coming week with the season abruptly canceled.

Today, I break down my women's All-American ballot:

FIRST TEAM

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Megan Walker, UConn

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

The name that pops here is Doyle — mainly because the Hawkeyes' senior guard was the 2016 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year after a stellar senior season at Benet Academy. This year Doyle helped Iowa to a 23-7 finish while averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds to earn Big Ten Player of the Year honors.

SECOND TEAM

Dana Evans, Louisville

Ciara Duffy, South Dakota

Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Plenty of top players from typical women's basketball powerhouses here. Then there's Duffy. Out of South Dakota. The Coyotes maybe didn't get all that much national pub this season, but they went 30-2 and were a regular in the AP Top 25. Duffy's play was a primary reason why, as the senior guard put up 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game while shooting 50 percent overall, 43 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the free throw line.

THIRD TEAM

Te'a Cooper, Baylor

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Haley Gorecki, Duke

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA

Gorecki makes it two former News-Gazette all-state player of the year winners on my ballot. The Duke guard (and graduate student) was our 2015 winner out of Fremd. The Blue Devils might not have had the best season at 18-12, but Gorecki still averaged 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Ionescu is a generational type talent. She averaged nearly a triple-double this season — 17.4 points, nine assists and 8.6 rebounds per game — and actually set the NCAA record with 26 triple-doubles for her career. That's an NCAA record for both men's and women's basketball. Ionescu also became the first college player ever — again, male or female — with more than 2,000 career points, more than 1,000 career rebounds and more than 1,000 career assists. 

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Staley coached the Gamecocks to the 2016-17 national title with a fairly veteran team — four future pros led by A'ja Wilson. South Carolina might have done it again this season albeit with a rotation dominated by underclassmen. Three true freshmen started, including likely All-American Aliyah Boston and two-time News-Gazette all-state player of the year Brea Beal, and three of the top four off the bench were all part of the 2018 class (two sophomores and a redshirt freshman). Staley and the Gamecocks are set up for long term success.

