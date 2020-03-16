Good Morning, Illini Nation: All-American ballot explained, Part II
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or his role as an All-American voter):
I had my men's Associated Press All-American ballot filled out several days ago. But with a Sunday deadline to submit, I looked at it one last time. Tinkered. Tinkered a little more. Changed my mind and tinkered back. Basically just further reinforcement to (mostly) go with my initial impression.
Here's where I ultimately wound up:
FIRST TEAM
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Luka Garza, Iowa
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
A primary theme of the 2019-20 college basketball season was that there were no true dominant teams. I'm not sure Kansas hadn't changed that narrative by the end of the season. The Jayhawks won 16 straight games before all of college basketball was canceled and did so with exactly what you need — a talented point guard that can create for himself and his teammates and a two-way big man that averaged a points/rebounds double-double, shot 75 percent and blocked almost three shots per game.
SECOND TEAM
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Markus Howard, Marquette
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Petrusev is just the latest example of how Gonzaga coach Mark Few has turned the Bulldogs into a premier program despite their mid-major conference affiliation. A year ago Petrusev played just 11.4 minutes per game off the bench and averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. Gonzaga's player development — and the fact they have a program that allows players to develop — saw Petrusev put up 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with a PER over 30.
THIRD TEAM
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Yoeli Childs, BYU
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
I wasn't about to punish Childs for a bogus NCAA suspension. The BYU forward had to sit the first nine games of the season for what amounted to a clerical error when he tested the NBA draft waters last offseason — apparently signing with an agent (which he could do and still return to BYU) before the necessary paperwork cleared at the NCAA. A mistake? Sure. A nine-game mistake? Come on. When he was on the court, Childs was the reason BYU was a top 25 team, averaging 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 57 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range (in somewhat limited attempts).
NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Luka Garza, Iowa
Here's where I tinkered the most, with my initial thought process putting dynamic Dayton forward Obi Toppin at the tippy top of my ballot. But I kept going back to what Garza did this season and how consistently he did it. The Iowa big man scored at least 20 points in each of his last 16 games and had 25 total for the season. All told he averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and shot 54 percent overall and 35 percent from three-point range as a stretch 5.
NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR
Anthony Grant, Dayton
The Flyers went 21-12 a year ago. Sure, they finished in the top three of the Atlantic-10 (one of the better mid-major basketball conferences), but they wound up with just two wins against top 100 KenPom teams. This season Dayton's offensive efficiency trailed only powerhouse Gonzaga, and the Flyers rode home grown talent Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher to a 29-2 record. Those 29 wins included 13 against top 100 opponents, with a tougher A-10 helping Dayton's cause. Their only losses came to eventual No. 1 Kansas (in overtime) at the Maui Invitational and in Chicago to Colorado (a top 25 team most of the season).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).