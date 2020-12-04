Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Wednesday's Jimmy V Classic nightcap featured a rare preseason All-American vs. preseason All-American matchup between Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Baylor's Jared Butler. Rarer still when you consider that of the 15 games the previous five seasons with a preseason All-American on opposing sides only three were nonconference matchups.
Wednesdays game, of course, wasn't really decided by either Dosunmu or Butler. The Illini guard finished with 18 points, but needed 18 shots to get there and didn't get going offensively until Baylor had pretty well asserted it would win the game. Butler was one of four Bears in double figures, but Adam Flagler and Davion Mitchell had a bigger impact.
The purpose of this post, though, is to take a look at those 15 other preseason All-American vs. preseason All-American matchups the last five years. Let's get to it:
2019-20
Myles Powell (Seton Hall) vs. Markus Howard (Marquette)
Powell and Howard played each other twice last season in Big East action, with Powell's Pirates coming out on top in 69-55 and 88-79 wins. Howard got his in both games — when did he not? — and put up 27- and 37-point performances. Powell, though, was just as good. The Seton Hall guard averaged 25.5 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the pair of conference victories.
Powell vs. Cassius Winston (Michigan State)
Seton Hall came up just in its early nonconference showdown, as Winston and the Spartans topped the Pirates 76-73 on their own home court. Powell went off for 37 points, six rebounds and two assists. Winston led a more balanced Michigan State effort with 21 points and five assists and also got the win, of course.
2018-19
RJ Barrett (Duke) vs. Luke Maye (North Carolina)
This one was a three-fer in the ongoing Tobacco Road rivalry. North Carolina won both regular season matchups — 88-72 and 79-70 — in the span of two-plus weeks, but Duke knocked the Tar Heels out of the ACC tournament 74-73 en route to its championship. The first of the three rivarly games featured Maye and Barrett at their best. The UNC forward had 30 points and 15 rebounds in the Tar Heels' late February 88-72 win, while Barrett kept pace with 33 points and 13 rebounds.
Ethan Happ (Wisconsin) vs. Carsen Edwards (Purdue)
The Badgers and Boilermakers only met once in 2018-19, with Purdue prevailing 84-80 in overtime at Wisconsin. Edwards hit six three-pointers and led the Boilermakers with a game-high 36 points. Happ was just as productive, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. It was almost a triple-double for the Badgers' big man if you count his nine(!) turnovers.
2017-18
Miles Bridges (Michigan State) vs. Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame)
It was solid, but not overly spectacular game from both Bridges and Colson in Michigan State's 81-63 Big Ten/ACC Challenge victory against Notre Dame. Bridges finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for the balanced Spartans, while Colson put up a rather inefficient 17 points (6 of 19 shooting) to go with six rebounds, five steals and four blocks.
2016-17
Ivan Rabb (California) vs. Dillon Brooks (Oregon)
Brooks and the Ducks swept Rabb and the Golden Bears in three tries in 2016-17, with two regular season Pac-12 wins (86-63 and 68-65) and another in the conference tournament (73-65). Brooks was at his best in the second game, dropping 22 points, and he averaged 14 points and 2.7 in the three games. Rabb was good in game two, as well, with a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double, but he was a non-factor in the first game and average in the third.
2015-16
Ben Simmons (LSU) vs. Buddy Hield (Oklahoma)
Hield was the clear winner in this matchup. Not only did the Sooners nab a 77-75 road win the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but the Oklahoma guard finished 8 of 15 from beyond the arc and scored a game-high 32 points. Simmons countered with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists (plus five turnovers).
Hield vs. Georges Niang (Iowa State)
Hield went 3-1 total in his matchups against fellow preseason All-Americans with two wins in three tries against Niang and the Cyclones. Both teams won at home (87-83 in Norman and 82-77 in Ames), and Oklahoma got the upper hand, 79-76, in the Big 12 tournament. The best thing about the Hield/Niang three-fer was both showed up like preseason All-Americans should. Hield averaged 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the three games, while Niang averaged 27.3 points, six rebounds and 2.7 assists.
The Big 12 tournament game was a slugfest. Niang dropped 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but Hield was even better with a game-high 39 points (just two three-pointers) and nine rebounds.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).