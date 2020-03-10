Good Morning, Illini Nation: All-Big Ten ballot explained
The All-Big Ten honors were handed out by the conference Monday (with more coming via the Associated Press Tuesday). I voted in both. Here's my full ballot for the conference awards already announced with some explanation on my decision making process:
All Big-Ten
First Team
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Luka Garza, Iowa
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
How Oturu didn't wind up on the first team by either the media or coaches is hard to fathom. Here's a simple breakdown of his season. The Gophers' big man ranked second in the league in scoring at 20 points per game. He also led the Big Ten in rebounding (11.4 rpg), blocked shots (2.5 bpg) and field goal percentage (56.2 percent). Not to mention 34 percent three-point shooting for good measure.
Second Team
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Joe Wieskamp, iowa
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Xavier Tillman Sr., Michigan State
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Cowan is a good player. There's no argument to be made in the negative. He wound up on my second team for a reason, though. Pretty simple, too. He shot 39 percent overall and 32 percent from three-point range. The puts a damper on his otherwise solid season.
Third Team
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Myreon Jones, Penn State
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
The last spot on my ballot came down to Jones and Minnesota's Marcus Carr. The Gophers' point guard would have seemed to have the edge given his scoring, rebounding and assist totals, but he got into "chucker" mode occasionally. Also, Jones had a higher PER on a lower usage rate and was just all together more efficient offensively.
Player of the Year
1). Luka Garza, Iowa
2). Jalen Smith, Maryland
3). Cassius Winston, Michigan State
There's really no one else it could have been other than Garza. He's averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the season, shooting 36 percent from three-point range as a stretch 5 and has an active streak of 16 straight games scoring at least 20 points.
Freshman of the Year
1). Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
2). Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
3). Franz Wagner, Michigan
Cockburn ultimately took home the top freshmen honor in the conference. My vote for Jackson-Davis came down to a more advanced metrics tiebreaker with the two big men posting similar scoring and rebounding totals this season. Jackson-Davis got the nod with a higher PER, plus/minus and win share in addition to shooting a higher percentage from the field and turning the ball over less.
Coach of the Year
1). Greg Gard, Wisconsin
2). Brad Underwood, Illinois
3). Steve Pikiell, Rutgers
Yes, Illinois flipped last year's 21 losses to 21 wins this season. Yes, Rutgers should be in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991. But it was Wisconsin that won a share of the Big Ten title after sitting at 6-6 in early February after a rather impressive eight-game winning streak to end the regular season.
