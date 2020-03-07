Good Morning, Illini Nation: All-Big Ten ballots due soon
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
I've got two All-Big Ten ballots to fill out by Sunday evening. One for the conference and one for the Associated Press. Given Illinois plays Iowa at 6 p.m. Sunday and I'll have postgame coverage responsibilities afterward, my deadline will be a little earlier in the day. That's fine. The last few games of the season aren't going to drastically change which players wind up on my All-Big Ten teams.
I still haven't figured out my ballots in their entirety, though. Here's a few things I'm considering before push comes to shove around 3 p.m. Sunday when I'll hit submit on both ballots and head to State Farm Center for the Illini's regular season finale:
— The All-Big Ten First Team has had two locks for a while now. There's no argument to be made against Iowa junior center Luka Garza and Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith. Garza is the fifth-leading scorer in the country and is averaging 23.7 points and 9.9 rebounds. Smith, meanwhile, is putting up 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooing 38 percent from three-point range. Locks. Both of them.
A third lock has emerged in the last month-plus. Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was always a first team contender, but the way he has played in Big Ten games — and dominated at times — has solidified his spot. Beyond averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, Dosunmu has hit clutch shot after clutch shot.
The other two spots? To be determined.
— When it comes to filling out the rest of my All-Big Ten selections (three teams of five), there are a slew of quality players to choose from. A list of my other contenders:
- Cassius Winston, Sr., G, Michigan State
- Lamar Stevens, Sr., F, Penn State
- Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., G, Maryland
- Daniel Oturu, So., C, Minnesota
- Marcus Carr, R-So., G, Minnesota
- Zavier Simpson, Sr., G, Michigan
- Kaleb Wesson, Jr., C, Ohio State
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Fr., F, Indiana
- Kofi Cockburn, Fr., C, Illinois
- Xavier Tillman Sr., Jr., F, Michigan State
- Joe Wieskamp, So., G, Iowa
- D'Mitrik Trice, Jr., G, Wisconsin
- Andres Feliz, Sr., G, Illinois
- Jon Teske, Sr., C, Michigan
- Ron Harper Jr., So., G, Rutgers
- Trevion Williams, So., C, Purdue
- Akwasi Yeboah, Gr., F, Rutgers
So ... I've got options.
— Big Ten Freshman of Year is still a two-man race even if Michigan's Franz Wagner making a late run to, well, still finish third. The Wolverines' guard is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds in his past six games, though.
Still, the top freshman honor will come down to Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis. The gap has closed as the end of the season approaches. Cockburn used to have the advantage in the regular stats (points and rebounds). Jackson-Davis has caught up, and the more advanced metrics favor the Hoosiers' best player.
My vote? Still to be determined.
— Penn State's Pat Chambers is the only Big Ten coach among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year national award. Does that make him the frontrunner in the conference? Maybe not. Illinois' Brad Underwood has a strong case given the shift from 21 losses to 20 wins (and maybe 21 depending on Sunday's game) in a year's time.
A dark horse candidate, though, could be Wisconsin's Greg Gard. The Badgers were 13-10 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten in early February. They've won seven straight since, and should they beat Indiana today they would claim at least a share of the Big Ten title. All after losing Kobe King.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).