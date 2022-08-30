Good Morning, Illini Nation: Amani Hansberry jumps up another ranking
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Amani Hansberry is getting closer to being a consensus top 60 recruit. After a huge jump in the 247Sports' ranking for the Class of 2023 to No. 52 overall, the newly-committed future Illinois forward rose to No. 64 in ESPN's latest update released Monday.
Here's a few other things that caught my eye in the most recent rankings from the worldwide leader:
— Illinois hasn't offered four-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, but there's at least some reported interest in the Purdue decommit. Gibbs-Lawhorn checked in at No. 70 in the latest rankings.
— The Illini are also recruiting four-star Harvard Westlake (Calif.) wing Brady Dunlap, who was ranked No. 82. There are several other 2023 recruits with an Illinois offer, including former Morgan Park and Kenwood standout JJ Taylor, but there hasn't been any buzz on Taylor or guys like Baye Fall, Kaden Cooper, J.P. Estrella, etc.
— Eight different Big Ten teams have at least one player ranked in the top 100 by ESPN, including Rutgers, Penn State and Iowa. Michigan State, Ohio State and Indiana have multiple top 100 recruits.
— Camden (N.J.) better be extra good this season. The Panthers only have the Nos. 1 and 5 recruits in the 2023 class on their roster in DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, respectively. The Delaware Valley area has a bunch of top prospects with Philadelphia native, Kentucky-bound Justin Edwards ranked just behind Wagner. And that doesn't include the Roselle Catholic (N.J.) duo of No. 4 Mackenzie Mgbako and No. 19 Simeon Wilcher, who are going to Duke and North Carolina, respectively.
