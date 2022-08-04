Good Morning, Illini Nation: Amani Hansberry's top five
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Amani Hansberry released his top five schools Wednesday. Illinois was included. Hansberry's announcement only would have been big news in these parts if he didn't include the Illini given how much of a priority he is for Brad Underwood and Co. The Illinois staff didn't go three deep at Hansberry's Peach Jam games for no reason.
2023 four-star big man Amani Hansberry is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits.He breaks down each program: https://t.co/TC9wIgtMrB pic.twitter.com/jkTFBUPGw1— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 3, 2022
Evaluating the fit for Hansberry at his top five schools is not as easy as it used to be given how frequently rosters are turning over these days. But let's give it a try anyway:
Illinois
The Illini will lose Matthew Mayer from its frontcourt equation after the 2022-23 season, and ... that could be it. Mayer is the only player on the roster who will be out of eligibility after this coming season. The wild card when it comes to just how big a role Hansberry would play early at Illinois is Coleman Hawkins. Underwood talked up Hawkins after a strong summer, and the 6-foot-10 junior is currently projected by some as a second round NBA draft pick next year. Should Hawkins turn pro, the door would be wide open for Hansberry in a frontcourt also featuring Dain Dainja and Zacharie Perrin.
Penn State
The Nittany Lions added two bigs in the Class of 2022, including four-star center Kebba Njie, who trails only Tony Carr among Penn State's top prospects in the internet recruiting era. Hansberry would also be a top five get based on those parameters for second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry and would fit nicely in the frontcourt next to Njie.
Auburn
There's no guarantee Auburn's rebuilt frontcourt this season will still be around come 2023-24. Bruce Pearl might find himself having to replace Johni Broome and Yohan Traore just like he did with those two filling the sizable hole left by Jabari Smith turning into a top three draft pick. Even if those two both stuck around, though, Hansberry could play next to either one.
Miami
The Hurricanes already added a forward built similarly to Hansberry by landing Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier this offseason, and he's got multiple years of eligibility remaining. So will Whitney Young product AJ Casey and the other two frontcourt pieces Miami added in the Class of 2022.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech is still recruiting the DMV (where Hansberry hails) even after Chester Frazier decamped for Illinois. The Hokies added three frontcourt players this offseason, including two freshmen centers and Wright State transfer Grant Basile. That said, players transfer. There's no telling how many of the three (plus Justyn Mutts) will still be around in 2023-24.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).