Brad Underwood would argue (and has) that there's nothing more overrated than a box score. Of course, he holds the same opinion about recruiting rankings and the number of stars high school recruits are given. There's more to a box score than just points and rebounds, assists and turnovers.
Diving a little deeper — taking a look at some advanced statistics — can help tell the story of a game or individual performance. Here's a few that caught my eye after Saturday's 66-58 victory against Purdue:
— Freshman guard Andre Curbelo finished the game with a plus-23 in the plus/minus department, which is essentially how successful (or not) your team was with you on the court. A plus-23 is ... rather impressive. Particularly when you consider the Illini only won by eight points. Next closest? Coleman Hawkins with a plus-11, which meant the freshman forward played a rather important 5 minutes.
— Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili both had a limited role offensively against Purdue. Frazier's usage rate was 10 percent and Bezhanishvili's just 8.8 percent. That's fine. Other players scored.
Not great? The fact that Frazier and Bezhanishvili had turnover rates of 30 and 34 percent, respectively, with turnover rate being the percentage of player possessions that ended in a turnover. Nearly a third or just more than a third of your possessions ending in a turnover is ... not ideal.
— The efficiency statistic is calculated by this simple formula: PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK - Missed Shots - TO. Da'Monte Williams was Illinois' leader with a 20.
— Stops estimates the total number of defensive possessions where the opposing team did not score. Adam Miller had zero in the first half, and while he finished with just two that's better than none. Williams (11) and Cockburn (nine) led the Illini.
