Good Morning, Illini Nation: An alum on the bench
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois basketball fans have been fascinated by the idea of bringing an alum back to coach the team. For the longest time, it was, "How come Jerrance Howard isn't getting a shot?" Bringing back Roger Powell or Dee Brown is the latest obsession.
It's not just Illinois, of course. You've seen more and more programs "keep it in the family" on coaching hires — particularly for the top job. Even this offseason at places like North Carolina (Hubert Davis) and Indiana (Mike Woodson).
Well, Illinois "kept it in the family" this week by hiring Chester Frazier as an assistant coach. Former Illini Trent Meacham, who was teammates with Frazier for four seasons, sees a potential bonus to having Frazier on the bench and back with the program.
"I think he has the respect of the former Illini brethren," Meacham said. "Hopefully, him being on staff can maybe help cultivate a community a bit more of Illinois alums coming back and connecting at this university and with the current program. I think that would be great.
"I know some players — guys at other schools; Ohio State, North Carolina — where there’s a real kind of brotherhood. They live there. They congregate there in the offseason. They work out together. They play pickup against the current team. If Chester were able to help develop that a bit more, I think that would be really beneficial for the program and the current players."
