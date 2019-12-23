Good Morning, Illini Nation: An Andre Curbelo update
Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri have you down? How about some news on how future Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo is faring in his senior season at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)?
The Crusaders spent the bulk of this past week in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Iolani Classic. Played well, too, with a third-place finish after losing in the semifinals to Wasatch Academy (Utah), which is one of the better prep schools in the western half of the state. The loss was Long Island Lutheran's first of the season.
Even after losing in the semifinals, Curbelo was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Iolani Classic. The 6-foot, 170-pound point guard certainly earned the honor after averaging 20 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals in four games.
Curbelo capped his trip to Hawaii with a monster performance in Long Island Lutheran's 80-49 victory against Portland (Ore.) Jefferson. Curbelo dropped 26 points on the Democrats, which included just two made free throws and zero three-pointers.
Long Island Lutheran (6-1) was ranked No. 11 in the latest MaxPreps Top 25. The Crusaders will be back in action Friday at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Other teams of note in the tournament that feature Illinois recruits or targets are Morgan Park with Adam Miller, Brandon Weston, JJ Taylor and Dai Dai Ames, Coronado (Nev.) with Jaden Hardy and Millenium (Ariz.) with DaRon Holmes.
