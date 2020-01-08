Good Morning, Illini Nation: An early look at All-Big Ten candidates
Since we’re halfway through the season — if only just scratching the surface of Big Ten play — I figured now was as good a time as any to start thinking about which players might wind up on my All-Big Ten ballot. I broke it down into three teams of five players each below.
The struggle at the moment is figuring out what to do with so many big men putting together noteworthy seasons, which meant winding up with a rather sizable First Team. The disclaimer now, of course, is that with two months still to play I reserve the right to change my mind (and probably several times).
First Team
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Anthony Cowan, Maryland
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Luka Garza, Iowa
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
The biggest surprise of the season so far in the Big Ten has been Garza. The Iowa big man is pretty much defining breakout season, as he’s nearly doubled his scoring average at 22.5 points per game. Garza is also averaging 10.1 rebounds and shooting 57 percent overall and 38 percent from three-point range.
Second Team
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Imagine the difference Carr would have made for the Gophers last season when point guard duties routinely fell to Amir Coffey out of necessity more than practicality. But Carr’s transfer waiver was denied, and he’s only now showing how impactful he can be averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
Third Team
Myreon Jones, Penn State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Jones played sparingly off the bench last season for the Nittany Lions behind Rasir Bolton. Then Bolton transferred to Iowa State in the offseason (where he’s been solid playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton) and Jones’ role increased in State College. The 6-foot-3 sophomore has delivered, averaging 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.
