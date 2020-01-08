College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is introduced under a spotlight in a NCAA basketball game at the state farm center in Champaign on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

 Robin Scholz
Episode 81: Trent's swagger, Ayo's resolution, Illini's tourney hopes

Since we’re halfway through the season — if only just scratching the surface of Big Ten play — I figured now was as good a time as any to start thinking about which players might wind up on my All-Big Ten ballot. I broke it down into three teams of five players each below.

The struggle at the moment is figuring out what to do with so many big men putting together noteworthy seasons, which meant winding up with a rather sizable First Team. The disclaimer now, of course, is that with two months still to play I reserve the right to change my mind (and probably several times).

First Team

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Luka Garza, Iowa

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

The biggest surprise of the season so far in the Big Ten has been Garza. The Iowa big man is pretty much defining breakout season, as he’s nearly doubled his scoring average at 22.5 points per game. Garza is also averaging 10.1 rebounds and shooting 57 percent overall and 38 percent from three-point range.

Second Team

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Imagine the difference Carr would have made for the Gophers last season when point guard duties routinely fell to Amir Coffey out of necessity more than practicality. But Carr’s transfer waiver was denied, and he’s only now showing how impactful he can be averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Third Team

Myreon Jones, Penn State

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Jones played sparingly off the bench last season for the Nittany Lions behind Rasir Bolton. Then Bolton transferred to Iowa State in the offseason (where he’s been solid playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton) and Jones’ role increased in State College. The 6-foot-3 sophomore has delivered, averaging 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

