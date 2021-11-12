Good Morning, Illini Nation: An early mock draft update
ESPN had an updated 2022 NBA mock draft ready following the opening night of the college basketball season. Let's break it down ...
Illini representation
There must be something about that No. 38 overall pick. The way ESPN is projecting it, a year after Ayo Dosunmu went No. 38 to the Chicago Bulls, Andre Curbelo could go No. 38 to (right now) the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's telling that Curbelo is in ESPN's mock draft and Kofi Cockburn is not. Curbelo's skill set — particularly as a facilitator — will always have a spot in the NBA. Cockburn's skill set as a traditional center means the Illini 7-footer is facing an uphill climb to the NBA.
Still No. 1
The unicorn of all unicorns is still holding down the top spot in the ESPN mock. It might have just been against Dixie State, but Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren putting up 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and six assists is wild. How he fares Saturday against Texas will be interesting.
See you soon
Several projected draft picks will square off against Illinois this season. The list, by projected draft slot:
- No. 6 Caleb Houstan, Michigan
- No. 9 Jaden Ivey, Purdue
- No. 17 Ben Mathurin, Arizona
- No. 18 Max Christie, Michigan State
- No. 20 Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
- No. 27 Keegan Murray, Iowa
- No. 43 Zach Edey, Purdue
- No. 45 Justin Lewis, Marquette
International theme
Seven players with international ties, including one each with G League Ignite and Overtime Elite, are projected to be selected in the first round. The second round adds 10 more international prospects (many late in the round) in the ESPN mock, which doesn't help Cockburn's chances to be drafted.
