Good Morning, Illini Nation: An important group of visitors
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois had more than a half dozen potential recruits in attendance for Sunday's game against Indiana not counting 2020 commit Adam Miller. That group — mostly 2021 and 2022 prospects — got to see a 67-66 Illini win. Then they heard the news Monday that coach Brad Underwood could be around through the 2025-26 season after receiving an extension and that his assistants got deals through 2021-22.
Here's a breakdown on who they are and who the Illini might have to contend with on the recruiting trail:
Brandon Weston, Morgan Park
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 61 nationally in the 2021 class by 247Sports. After sitting out the second half of last season at Morgan Park after transferring in, Weston is averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals this season. His other high major offers include Arizona State, Nebraska, Seton Hall, St. John's and Wake Forest.
AJ Casey, Tinley Park
The former Simeon standout is one of the top prospects nationally in the 2022 class, with the 6-8, 200-pound forward a consensus four-star recruit ranked as high as No. 19 in the class by Rivals. In his first season at Tinley Park, Casey is averaging 22 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 steals. He has other reported high major offers from DePaul and Kansas.
Isaiah Barnes, Oak Park-River Forest
A strong showing last summer got Barnes on Illinois' radar, and he was one of several in-state prospects in the 2021 class to earn an offer. The 6-6 wing is ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, and his other offers at this point are mid-major programs like Loyola Chicago, UIC and Detroit. Barnes is averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals this season.
Jordan Nesbitt, St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.)
Nesbitt doesn't yet have an Illinois offer, but Illini coaches Brad Underwood, Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman saw him drop 37 points in Champaign in November when St. Louis Christian played Prolific Prep (Calif.) in the Chambana Classic. Nesbitt, a 6-6, 205-pound wing, is a four-star recruit ranked No. 81 in the 2021 class by Rivals. He has other high major offers from Iowa, Nebraska and Ole Miss.
David Jones, Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.)
The native of the Dominican Republic really hasn't blown up in the U.S. quite yet, but he has international experience playing on several occasions for the Dominican national team. The 6-6, 195-pound wing is considered a three-star recruit and the No. 124 prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports and holds an offer from Oregon in addition to one from Illinois.
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola
Quinn was back for another unofficial visit Sunday, which is possible since he lives just a 30-minute drive from State Farm Center. The Warriors' sophomore 6-2, 170-pound point guard doesn't have an Illinois offer yet, but he does have interest from the Illini along with Purdue.
Michael Zanoni, Providence Day (N.C.)
Zanoni, a 6-6 guard in the Class of 2022, has Illinois ties given his parents both attended the university. While his recruitment has yet to take off and he doesn't have an Illini offer, Zanoni plays for Team CP3, an EYBL program, and his size and ability as a shooter will ultimately draw more interest.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).