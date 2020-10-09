Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's election season, so polls are certainly in vogue. They're a bit more fun, of course, outside the political sphere. Like the poll this week from basketball stathead Bart Torvik. Basically, Torvik was looking for the general public's thought on which of the three potential Big Ten title contenders — Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin — was actually more pretender.
The results were not all that surprising. Out of 1,071 votes, Iowa was seen as most "pretender" at 44.2 percent. Illinois, though, wasn't all that far behind at 37 percent "pretender" status, with Wisconsin rounding things out at 18.9 percent.
The Badgers, of course, shared the Big Ten title last season. I get it. Slow and steady in Madison, Wis., wins the race more often than not. I also still think Illinois' ceiling is higher with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn — two of arguably the top five players in the conference — leading the way.
Iowa as the top "pretender" though? It makes sense, and several fans/voters made sure to point out the Hawkeyes' deficiencies on the defensive end. Iowa had a top five offense in 2019-20 behind Luka Garza and paired it with a defense that just barely cracked the top 100 at 97.
These three teams at the top — plus Michigan State probably — are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Big Ten. Playing in a pandemic is another currently unknown wrinkle. These three "contenders" might all wind up as Big Ten title "pretenders" when the season is in the books.
(This post brought to you by me wanting anyone interested in a further statistical breakdown of college basketball to check out Torvik's website. It's a lot. But also a lot of fun if you like numbers and advanced stats and basketball).
