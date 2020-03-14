Good Morning, Illini Nation: An unexpectedly free schedule
The end of Friday's press conference with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and men's basketball coach Brad Underwood was, in a word, strange. Mostly because we all shared a, "Well, what are you going to do now?" moment.
That, in fact, was essentially the question Underwood had for us media types. Underwood had some ideas of his own.
"If you need anything on landscaping, I’m in. I’m available," he quipped. "If you need anything on closet organization, I’m in. If you need anything on how to organize a garage, I’m in."
Underwood's schedule, with all things Illinois athletics related canceled or suspended in response to the public health threat that is the COVID-19 pandemic, is unexpectedly free. The Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were called off. Recruiting is in a forced dead period not originally on the schedule.
Basketball takes a back seat for ... a while. An uncommon state of being for Underwood given he's been an assistant or head coach somewhere since 1988. More than 30 years on the go. Always.
"We shift gears so quickly in basketball," Underwood said Friday. "When the final game is over, you just jump into recruiting. You wake up, and you've got another gear that you just go to because it's not X's and O's and it's not your team and now it's recruiting, and it never stops. Now it's stopped."
