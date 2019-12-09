Good Morning, Illini Nation: An update on some Illini recruiting targets
Several Illinois recruiting targets played this past week at Hoophall West in Phoenix, which ended late Saturday night. Several more will play in the Hoophall Classic in January, which is also sponsored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Class of 2020 signee Coleman Hawkins played on the first night of the boys' event in Phoenix, helping Prolific Prep (Calif.) beat Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) on Thursday in a nationally televised game before the Crew traveled to Benton, Ky., to add two more wins to their unbeaten record at the Marshall County Hoopfest.
Here's how a few other Illini targets fared in Phoenix ...
— Class of 2021 recruit Jaden Hardy went off Saturday for Coronado (Ariz.). The five-star guard finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 40 points, 12 assists and nine board.
— Millennium (Ariz.) forward DaRon Holmes wound up on the wrong side of 76-66 loss to Sierra Canyon (Calif.). Holmes, a four-star 2021 recruit, still had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Sierra Canyon was led in part by 2022 five-star guard Amari Bailey with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. The Chicago native, who has committed to both DePaul and UCLA before going back on the market, reportedly has interest from Illinois per Rivals' Eric Bossi.
— Five-star 2021 forward Michael Foster's Hillcrest Prep took a pair of losses at Hoophall West, falling to Hamilton Heights Christian (Tenn.) on Saturday after the opening night loss to Prolific Prep. Foster, a Milwaukee, Wis., native who played for Mac Irvin Fire this past EYBL season, had 24 points in Saturday's loss.
A few more Illini targets, led by 2020 commit Adam Miller, played Friday and Saturday at the Chicago Elite classic. A rundown on their performances ...
— Class of 2021 wing Louis Lesmond led Niles Notre Dame with 15 points, but lost to his old team as Evanston pulled a 62-53 upset to hand the Dons their first loss of the season.
— Fenwick won the battle for Oak Park in its 55-48 victory against Oak Park-River Forest, which got 12 points from Isaiah Barnes despite the Class of 2021 wing battling foul trouble all game.
— Brandon Weston came up huge for Morgan Park again, as the Class of 2021 guard led the Mustangs with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in their 73-72 overtime win against Christian Brothers College Prep (Mo.). Miller chipped in 21 points and six rebounds.
