Good Morning, Illini Nation: Analytical look at Big Ten title race
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Big Ten rosters are (probably) settled for the 2021-22 season. And now that we know who is going to play, discussions about Big Ten title favorite can commence in earnest. With an assist from Bart Torvik's title odds and WinMatrix.
Kofi Cockburn's return to Champaign, of course, put Illinois in the driver's seat for a Big Ten championship. At least by the projections. Torvik has the Illini with a 19 percent chance to win the title outright, a 31.7 percent to at least share it and a 77.6 percent chance to finish in the top four of the conference. Best odds in the Big Ten.
The percentage chance in those categories for the rest of the Big Ten elevates the other expected title contenders like Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State. There's a clear top tier, and Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland round out the top half of the conference. Then there's a sharp dropoff to the bottom half — and a seriously sharp dropoff to projected cellar dwellers Minnesota.
Nothing about the top four teams in Torvik's projections is a surprise. The one team not in that group that might have the best chance to jumping into the top four is, in my opinion, Indiana. Sure, the Hoosiers have a new coach, but Mike Woodson has seemingly made every right move since being hired to replace Archie Miller.
The WinMatrix portion of Torvik's projections — it's exactly what it sounds like and is based on 50,000 simulations of the season — is interesting. Illinois currently has a 0 percent chance to go 20-0 in Big Ten play, and a 0.2 percent chance to win 19 games. Somewhere between 12-14 wins is the highest probability. And the Illini should at least win six games.
These are all projections, of course, but you can spend more than a little title scanning Torvik's site for those (and more).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).